Report: Former Pacers Star Works Out For Rockets

According to Alykhan Bijani and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Monta Ellis worked out for the Houston Rockets. The former NBA star last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2017 and also worked out for the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski.

Former NBA star Monta Ellis has had a busy week after not playing in the NBA for over three years.

The 35 year old last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2017, and according to Alykhan Bijani and Kelly Iko of The Athletic he recently worked out for the Houston Rockets this week.

The Tweet from Bijani can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The news comes on the heels of Ellis working out for another team in Texas during the week.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported that Ellis was part of a workout for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Ellis has career averages of 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 833 career regular season games.

He's played for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and most recently the Pacers.

While Ellis was never an NBA All-Star he had some incredible seasons in Golden State.

During the 2010 season he averaged 25.5 points per game as a 24 year old.

He also shared a backcourt on the Warriors with Steph Curry right before Curry truly became the player that he is today.

Over the course of his 12 year NBA career he has made the NBA Playoffs six different seasons, but only got out of the first round one time when the Warriors made the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs in 2007.

He stopped playing in the NBA at 31 years old, which was a surprise, but at 35 years old he could still potentially help a team with his shot making.