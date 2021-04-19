Mike James Reportedly Signs with Brooklyn Nets

NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Mike James Reportedly to Sign with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will sign Mike James, according to Chema de Lucas.
ACCORDING TO REPORTER CHEMA DE LUCAS ON TWITTER, former NBA player Mike James will reportedly sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

James averaged over nine points per game in 36 NBA games with the Suns and Pelicans during the 2017-18 season.

Most recently, he played for CSKA Moscow in Russia.

At point guard, he could add depth to a Nets team that has been hampered by injuries this season. During Sunday's first-quarter All-Star, Kevin Durant went down with an injury that led him to miss the remainder of the game after playing just four minutes.

The Nets called the injury a left thigh contusion, and after being tied with the Heat 107-107 in the game's final seconds, they lost on a last second buzzer-beater

With James Harden also out during the game, role-player Landry Shamet stepped up with 30 points off the bench, and Irving went off for 20 points and dished out nine assists. The Nets do need depth with the injuries piling up.

The Nets have yet to confirm the signing of James.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers drop second in a row on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks: The Pacers fell 129-117 to the Hawks on Sunday. Myles Turner made his return to the lineup but, the Pacers could not contain the Hawks led by Clint Capela's 24 rebounds and Trae Young's 34 points. CLICK HERE

