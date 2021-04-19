Clippers Sign Yogi Ferrell

The Los Angeles Clippers officially announced the signing of NBA veteran Yogi Ferrell on Monday.

The former Indiana University star has spent time in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2018 with the Mavericks, Ferrell played all 82 games and averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists per game. In two games with the Cavs earlier in the season, he averaged 9.5 points per game.

Ferrell is a proven scorer at the NBA level.

The Clippers signed Ferrell to a ten-day contract, and he instantly brings more depth to their point guard rotation, likely settling in behind Rajon Rondo as the third point guard on the roster.

The Clippers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference and have a 40-19 record. They play the Trail Blazers tomorrow night in Portland, where Ferrell will likely be available.

Last night, they had Kawhi Leonard return to the starting lineup scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Clippers beat the Timberwolves 124-105 in Los Angeles.