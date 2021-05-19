Pacers Smack Hornets, Advance to Next Game in Play-In Tournament, Awaiting Celtics or Wizards

The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, and will play either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards in the next game.

INDIANAPOLIS-- The Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the play-in game on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Right from the start, the Pacers came out with a vengeance leading 40-24 after the first quarter.

"They punched us in the mouth early and kept going," Charlotte Hornets' coach James Borrego said post-game.

The Pacers have had trouble all season on the defensive end, and while they still did let up 117-points, the game was over by the third quarter.

A better barometer for their defense is that they only let up 45 points in the first half.

"We made shots tonight, but more importantly, we played defense, we boxed out, that's a team that actually offensive rebounds really well, so we kept them off the glass they didn't get second-chance points, I think we made them take tough shots, contested threes, they weren't able to get their rhythm all game, so that's definitely a testament to our defense," Malcolm Brogdon said post-game.

Brogdon returned for the first time in nearly three weeks from a hamstring injury, and while he only played 21 minutes, he made his presence felt, scoring 16 points and dishing out eight assists.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The win for the Pacers means they will go on the road to face the Washington Wizards or Boston Celtics in their next game. The loser between those teams will host the Pacers for a chance at the eighth seed.

On the night, they kept LaMelo Ball in check for just 14 points and four assists.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, Doug McDermott scored 21 points and Oshae Brissett scored 23 points.

Now all the Pacers will be able to do is wait, as the Celtics and Wizards are currently underway in Boston.