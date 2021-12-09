The Pacers Knock Off The Knicks In Indy

The Indiana Pacers picked up their 11th win of the season on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis when they crushed the New York Knicks 122-102.

While the Pacers advanced to 11-16 in their first 27 games, the Knicks fell to 12-13 and now are under .500 on the season in their first 25 games.

"We played with a lot of energy for the majority of the game," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "Good start, which is always important. A lot of balance, and a lot of guys played hard, so obviously every win is important for us right now, but we did many good things."

The Pacers are a solid 8-6 in 14 games at home this season, but a dreadful 3-10 in 13 road games.

As for the Knicks, they got an incredible highlight from Obi Toppin (see tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter), but are struggling right now with a 4-6 record in their last ten games.

Overall, they just have been struggling since starting out the season 5-1, because they have gone 7-12 in their last 19 games.

The Pacers were led by rookie Chris Duarte, All-Star Domantas Sabonis and 2021 blocks leader Myles Turner, who all scored over 21 points.

The entire starting lineup had at least 15 points.

Over on the Knicks side, no one scored over 19 points, and the starting lineup combined for just six assists.

The Pacers will play their next game on Friday night in Dallas, Texas, against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are also struggling to start the season.