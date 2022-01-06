Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Pacers Fall To Nets In Kyrie Irving's Return

Pacers Fall To Nets In Kyrie Irving's Return

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and Kyrie Irving made his season debut for the Nets.

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and Kyrie Irving made his season debut for the Nets.

The Indiana Pacers were the first team this season that had to face off against the big-three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden, for the Brooklyn Nets. 

Harden and Durant had been available all season, and had the Nets as the second seed in the Eastern Conference even before Wednesday's 129-121 win in Indianapolis over the Pacers. 

However, they also had Irving make his 2021-22 season debut in the game, and the All-Star guard went off for 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting from the field. 

There is arguably no starting lineup more talented in all of basketball when the Nets are at full strength like they were in Indianapolis on Wednesday.  

The loss for the Pacers only added to their miserable season so far. 

Read More

They are now 14-25 in 39 games this year, and the only two teams in the Eastern Conference that they have a better record than is the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. 

Both of those teams are clearly in rebuilding modes, and have no intention of making the playoffs. 

As for the Pacers, they are a team that has a lot of veterans, and they are trying to make the postseason with this roster. 

Therefore, the season continues to be a disappointment. 

This early in the year they are already 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

They are running out of time, and if they are clearly not going to be a playoff team before the trade deadline, it may be time to enter into a rebuilding mode. 

USATSI_17457647_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Nets In Kyrie Irving's Return

just now
USATSI_17370463_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Injury Report Against The Nets

3 hours ago
USATSI_17364694_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Starting Lineup Against Kyrie Irving And The Nets

3 hours ago
USATSI_17444633_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Lance Stephenson Score His First Basket Back With The Pacers

Jan 2, 2022
USATSI_17436430_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Pacers

Dec 31, 2021
USATSI_17426263_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy

Dec 30, 2021
USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Hornets-Pacers Game

Dec 29, 2021
USATSI_17414001_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To The Bulls In Chicago

Dec 26, 2021
USATSI_17407610_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Knock Off The Rockets In Indy

Dec 23, 2021