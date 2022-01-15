Skip to main content
Pacers Get Blown Out By Suns At Home

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

The Eastern Conference has been deep this season, but even with that being true, no one thought the Indiana Pacers (with the veteran roster they have), would be the 13th seed over halfway into the season. 

On Friday night, they got blown out by the Phoenix Suns 112-94. 

The game had actually been close, because heading into the fourth quarter the Suns only had a four-point lead. 

However, the Pacers imploded in the fourth quarter, and the Suns won the quarter 32-18. 

Devin Booker led the Suns with a game-high 35 points, while the Pacers were led by Justin Holiday who had 25 points. 

The Suns are now 32-9 on the season in 41 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA, and after making the NBA Finals last season they have a legitimate shot to once again get back there. 

As for the Pacers, the only two teams in the entire Eastern Conference that they have a better record than are the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, who are the two worst teams in all of basketball and who are both in complete rebuilding modes. 

The Pacers will play their next game on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers in California. 

After that, it doesn't get any easier as they will also play the Los Angles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Suns (again) all on the road. 

Right now, they are 1-9 in their last ten games, and an absolutely abysmal 3-16 in 19 road games on the season. 

