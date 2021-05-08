How to Watch Pacers' Game With Wizards on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers play the Wizards with huge implications for the NBA Playoffs on the line.

The Indiana Pacers (31-35) are coming off a season-saving win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, but they have a massive test against the Washington Wizards (31-36) on Saturday evening.

The winner of the game will possess the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and as of right now, the Wizards come in just 0.5 games behind the Pacers and have won seven out of their last ten games.

The two teams just played last Monday, and the Wizards won 154-141 in one of the worst defensive performances that have been seen this season for both teams, but especially the Pacers.

Russell Westbrook has been a nightmare matchup this season for the Pacers and had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists during the win on Monday.

"Our initial defense wasn't very good to start the game," Nate Bjorkgren said after the loss on Monday. "When a team feels the lane wide-open and the always to the rim wide open, they're going to keep attacking. We didn't do a very good job, all of us, of stopping that."

Injuries will continue to be at the forefront for the Pacers as they are still without critical players; T.J. Warren (for the season), Myles Turner (indefinitely) and Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the game with his lingering hamstring injury.

Who: Indiana Pacers (31-35) vs. Wizards (31-36).

When: 7:00 p.m. E.T., Saturday, May 8th.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Line: The Wizards are favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel

Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Series history: The Pacers lead the all-time series, 101-81

Last meeting: The Pacers lost 154-141 against the Wizards on Monday.

Projected Wizards starters: Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Alex Len.

Projected Pacers starters: Caris LeVert, Edmond Sumner, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis.

TV: Fox Sports Indiana.

Announcers: NBA TV and FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).

Westbrook can also make NBA history on Saturday night as a triple-double gives him 181 for his career, which would tie Oscar Robertson's all-time record.