How to Watch Pacers' Game With Hawks on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers (26-29) currently sit as the ninths seed in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a road loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. They will play the Atlanta Hawks (30-26), who currently sits as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last few weeks, the Pacers have had a supreme hot streak on offense. Before the Jazz game (in which the Pacers blew a 13-point halftime lead), the Pacers had been averaging 126 points per game. They likely will not have the defense to contain a Hawks team that Trae Young leads, so their best bet will be outscoring them in this afternoon's contest.

Over on the Hawks side, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a surprise to many, but that should not be the case. Their success this season should remain as no surprise. Even though the team had no All-Stars, Young is averaging over 25 points, and nine assists per game (should have been an All-Star) and John Collins is an emerging young star, while they also signed savvy vets like Danilo Gallinari.

The Pacers have Myles Turner and Doug McDermott listed as questionable. Both due to ankle injuries. McDermott exited Tuesday's contest against the Clippers, and Turner has missed six straight games.

Who: Indiana Pacers (26-29) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-26).

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April, 18th.

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Line: The Hawks are favored by 4.5 points according to the CBS Sports website as of 1 a.m.

Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Series history: Atlanta leads the all-time series, 102-93.

Last meeting: Both teams last played in Atlanta on February 13th, where the Pacers bested the Hawks 125-113.

Projected Hawks starters: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Solomon Hill, Danilo Galiniari, Clint Capela

Projected Pacers starters: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Edmund Sumner, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis.

TV: Fox Sports Indiana/NBA T.V.

Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Here are three things to watch in today's game

1.) Containing the Hawks offense is Myles Turner does not play

While there is a chance that Turner does play on Sunday in Atlanta, there will be big holes to fill on the defensive end if he doesn't. The Hawks average 113.2 points per game, but center Clint Capela is a nightmare matchup for opposing centers. In his last game, he had 16 points and 16 rebounds. The game before that? 19 points 21 rebounds.

2.) Making sure Trae Young does not go off

Trae Young is one of the best players in all of the NBA right now; he can score, pass and shoot. Brogdon and the rest of the guards will need to make sure that he does not have one of his massive nights, like when he had 42 points and nine assists against the Bulls on April 9th in Atlanta.

3.) Continuing road success

The Indiana Pacers have an imposing road record of 17-13 this season. Anything above .500 is unsurpassed when playing away from the home crowd. After losing against the Jazz last game and squandering a 13-point halftime lead, they will need to keep their composure and remember what got them that impressive road record in the first place.