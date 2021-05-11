How to Watch Pacers' Game With 76ers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (32-36) are coming off a big win on Monday against the Cavaliers 111-102. The victory had them surpass the Wizards (32-37) in the standings, and heading into Tuesday; they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a half-game lead over the Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls (29-39).

On Tuesday, they will welcome the 76ers led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Indianapolis. Embiid is questionable for the game but has been playing at an MVP-level all season that he has been on the floor.

The high-powered 76ers' offense is something to keep an eye out on, but it's their defense that could be even more of a problem. The Pacers are 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game, while the 76ers are sixth in the NBA in points allowed per game. If the Pacers let the 76ers score and have a cold shooting night themselves, it could be a long night at the Fieldhouse for the Pacers.

"We have a lot of tough teams coming in, but I think it's a good challenge for us," Domantas Sabonis said post-game on Monday evening of their remaining schedule. "To go against these dominant teams and really see if we're actually competitive."

The Pacers have missed Malcolm Brogdon for the last six games, and he remains questionable for the game. In addition, Myles Turner is still out indefinitely, and T.J. Warren is out for the entire season.