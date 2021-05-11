How to Watch Pacers' Game With 76ers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
The Indiana Pacers (32-36) are coming off a big win on Monday against the Cavaliers 111-102. The victory had them surpass the Wizards (32-37) in the standings, and heading into Tuesday; they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a half-game lead over the Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls (29-39).
On Tuesday, they will welcome the 76ers led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Indianapolis. Embiid is questionable for the game but has been playing at an MVP-level all season that he has been on the floor.
The high-powered 76ers' offense is something to keep an eye out on, but it's their defense that could be even more of a problem. The Pacers are 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game, while the 76ers are sixth in the NBA in points allowed per game. If the Pacers let the 76ers score and have a cold shooting night themselves, it could be a long night at the Fieldhouse for the Pacers.
"We have a lot of tough teams coming in, but I think it's a good challenge for us," Domantas Sabonis said post-game on Monday evening of their remaining schedule. "To go against these dominant teams and really see if we're actually competitive."
The Pacers have missed Malcolm Brogdon for the last six games, and he remains questionable for the game. In addition, Myles Turner is still out indefinitely, and T.J. Warren is out for the entire season.
- Who: Indiana Pacers (32-36) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-21)
- When: 8:00 p.m. E.T., Monday, May 11.
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Line: The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel
- Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
- Series history: The 76ers lead the all-time series, 103-82
- Last meeting: The Pacers lost to the 76ers 130-114 in Philly on March 1.
- Projected Pacers starters: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
- Projected Pacers starters: Aaron Holiday, Caris LeVert, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis.
- T.V.: Fox Sports Indiana.
- Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).
- Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).