Steph Curry and Julius Randle Win NBA Player of The Week

The NBA has announced that Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has won Western Conference Player of the week, and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks has won Eastern Conference Player of the week.

On the week, Curry averaged a remarkable 43.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, made 36 three-pointers and the Warriors went 3-1. Randle was nearly as impressive, putting up 35.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and the Knicks went 4-0.

The last time out for the Warriors was the only loss of the week losing to the Celtics. However, Curry put on a show scoring 47 points. Meanwhile, the Knicks won their fourth straight game on Sunday in a home overtime win against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Randle scored 33 points and dished out ten assists during the contest.

Curry and the Warriors pick back up tonight in a game against the Eastern Conference first seeded Philadelphia 76ers, and Randle and the Knicks play at home once again as they seek their seventh straight win in a battle with the Charlotte Hornets.