Wizards Crush Pacers, Advance to Play 76ers

The Washington Wizards will advance to the NBA Playoffs, and the Indiana Pacers season is over.

The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 142-115 on Thursday night and for the fourth time on the year.

However, the first three games were just regular-season games.

This one ended the Pacers' season.

"We had a hard time with them this year," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game.

On the season, the Wizards averaged over 140 points against the Pacers, as they could not find a way to contain them anytime this season and, of course, on Thursday evening.

In the game, Russell Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists, and Bradley Beal chipped in with 25-points.

The Wizards advance to the regular NBA Playoffs and will visit the 76ers in Philadelphia for the first game of their seven-game series.

Over on the Pacers side, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double and Malcolm Brogdon and 24-points.

The Pacers just had too much of an injury-riddled season.

"There was a lot of moving parts through this year," Bjorkgren said. "It was a challenging year for the players and the things that they go through the scheduling, you name it, that all teams go through."

T.J. Warren was out for the season early on, Myles Turner missed a lot of time and many other guys in and out of the lineup leave many questions to answer this off-season for the organization.

"I did like the way that we were playing basketball the last ten-twelve games of the season," Bjorkgren said. "I know tonight wasn't the way that we wanted it to go, but I did. I liked the way that we were playing it."