Pacers' Jeremy Lamb Has Reported Interest From The Los Angles Lakers

August 25, 2021
Trade Possibility On The Horizon? The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Player Who Used To Play With Russell Westbrook On The Thunder

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers. Lamb played on the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook for the first three seasons of his career.

Several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar. 

The article from Michael can be read in the hyperlink above and a Tweet from Michael with the article can be seen a post that is embedded below.

Michael reports that there are several teams interested in Lamb, and named the Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. 

Lamb played with Russell Westbrook for the first three years of his career from 2012-15 on the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Westbrook, of course, is the new point guard for the Lakers after the blockbuster trade from the Washington Wizards sent him to Los Angeles. 

Back in 2019 while on the Hornets, Lamb spoke about what Westbrook was like as a teammate. 

Lamb is 29 years old, and has played for the Thunder, Hornets and Pacers over his nine year NBA career. 

In 517 career games, he has averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. 

He's played in Indiana for the last two seasons, and averaged 10.1 points per game last season. 

Lamb tore his ACL during the 2020 season, and came back to play in 36 games this past season.

However, the veteran guard missed the final 16 games of the regular season for the Pacers (and the two play-in games) with a knee injury. 

According to Michael, the Pacers will have to wait until he can prove himself as healthy next season to get a good trade package. 

