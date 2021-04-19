Warriors Sign Gary Payton II to Second 10-day

The Warriors announced on Monday that they have signed Garry Payton II to a second 10-day contract.

The Warriors currently have Steph Curry (who just won Western Conference Player of The Week) listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Payton II, the son of NBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, played at Oregon State in college and went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He has played 66 career NBA games with teams such as the Bucks, Wizards, Lakers, and the Warriors. He also spent time in the G-League.

He posts career averages of 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. With the Warriors this season, he is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in five games.

The Warriors (28-29) are the ninth seed in the Western Conference Playoff picture. Curry scored 47 points in their last game, but the team fell to the Celtics in Boston.

Meanwhile, the 76ers, who play host to the Warriors on Monday, are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.