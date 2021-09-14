Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers had a very underrated season last year. He averaged more points than Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns). He also averaged more assists than Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns had a fantastic season, and so did Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, in what is probably a surprise to many, Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers averaged more points per game than both Paul and Morant last season.

Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Paul averaged 16.4 points per game and Morant averaged 19.1 points per game.

In another interesting note, Brogdon also averaged more assists per game than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Brogdon averaged 5.9 assists per game, while Curry averaged 5.8 assists per game.

Now, just because he was higher in the stats category than some of these plays, in no way does that mean he is a better player.

2021 Records:

Suns- 51-31 (also made the NBA Finals)

Grizzlies- 38-34

Warriors- 39-33

Pacers- 34-38

Clearly, Brogdon's Pacers were much worse than all three of the other teams.

On top of that, Curry may have averaged less assists, but led the NBA in scoring (32.0 PPG).

Paul and Morant didn't average as many points, but they averaged more assists.

Paul averaged 8.9 assists per game (third in the NBA) and Morant averaged 7.4 assists per game.

Even after digging through the numbers, and seeing how stats don't always tell the whole story, Brogdon still had a very underrated season.

He quietly averaged 21.2 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting over 45% from the field and nearly 39% from the three-point range.

There is a case to be made those are All-Star numbers in the Eastern Conference, and its not like the Pacers were a terrible team.