Zion Williamson Shares his Thoughts on Madison Square Garden

Zion Williamson gave his thoughts on Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Knicks fans will have their mouths watering after hearing what Zion Williamson said on Sunday after the Pelicans loss to the Knicks.

Williamson scored 34 points in Sunday's contest that had the Pelicans falling 122-112 in overtime.

In a video captured by Kazeem Famuyide, Williamson shared his thoughts on Madison Square Garden.

"I'm glad you asked that," Williamson said with a smile on his face post-game. "New York is the Mecca of basketball. I love playing here, I played here in college and this is my first time playing here in the pros. I mean this atmosphere, whether they're cheering for you, whether they're booing for you, it's amazing. Honestly, I think outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans. I can't even lie to you."

Current Knicks star Julius Randle scored 33 points and dished out ten assists in the sixth straight win for the Knicks.

While fans can get excited about this quote, Williamson likely remains with the Pelicans for most of this decade.

