Kira Lewis and Dereon Seabron Rejoin Pelicans Active Roster

Kira Lewis and Dereon Seabron Rejoin Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will reinstate two players to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team has recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. 

Kira Lewis
Seabron

Additionally, the Pelicans transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron from Birmingham to New Orleans.

Lewis Jr. and Seabron will be available for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was assigned to Birmingham on Nov. 14, appeared in three games for the Squadron and averaged 13.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 78 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Seabron (6-5, 183) has appeared in nine games for the Squadron this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 34.6 minutes per game.

Kira Lewis
Basketball

