Pelicans' Depth, Teamwork, and Grit Downed Mavericks

New Orleans used its depth and teamwork to defeat the Mavericks 113-111 without Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup.

Eight Pelicans players scored points in double figures compared to the three Mavericks — Naji Marshall (15), Trey Murphy III (22), CJ McCollum (14), Jonas Valanciunas (13), Jose Alvarado (13), Devonte Graham (14), Dyson Daniels (11), and Larry Nance Jr. (11)

The Pelicans floor general CJ McCollum didn't have a great day shooting for 14 points, but he dished out 11 assists. CJ McCollum told TNT that "the young guys stepped up tonight" and echoed his sentiments in the postgame press conference.

"I got some good looks tonight, but I give credit to our team. They played really well tonight. Guys stepped up and made shots. They made plays, and defensively, I thought we played a much better game, especially down the stretch with rebounding and getting stops. I didn't get scored on for the game-winner tonight, so it was a better night."

Trey Murphy was on fire for New Orleans, hitting all eight of his shots from the field for 22 points and five rebounds.

"It's just next-man mentality. I talked about that earlier today and said that guys are willing to step up, and we have a lot of guys on our team and a lot of depth. It just shows that we're a team that's resilient. That's what I said last year, and it's carrying over to this year."

Rookie Dyson Daniels also contributed significant playing time and had the task of guarding Mavs star Luca Doncic. McCollum commented on Daniels, "He's doing what he's supposed to do to stay ready for these types of moments. I think, he was known as a defender coming into the draft, and he showed a willingness and eagerness to defend, but he also showed that he can finish around the basket. He's explosive, athletic, and his shot has continued to improve because he puts in the work for it. I'm happy to see him get minutes, and I'm happy to see him deliver and play well. He showed that he gives us another element of versatility on the offensive and defensive end."

Coach Willie Green was proud of how the team showed grit and defended a premier player in Doncic even though he notched 37 points. "Yeah, that was the plan, to pick him up full court, continue to throw bodies at him, take the ball out of his hands when we can, contest all of his shots (and) just make it tough. Like I said, he's a great player, and he's going to score points. Let's not get frustrated, and (we) have to have the next-play mentality, which we did tonight. Once again, truly proud of our group and thankful and blessed to come out tonight and get this win."

Jose Alvarado had his first start of the season alongside CJ McCollum. He registered 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two "Grand Theft Alvarado" steals. Trey Murphy told reporters he "hated playing against Jose" in college because "he was so annoying." Today, he's changed his sentiments to, "I just love him to death. I love playing with Jose (Alvarado). He's one of those players where you hate to play against him and love to have him on your team. Everybody needs one of those guys on the team."

New Orleans shot a season-high 44-of-76 (.579) from the field, while Dallas only converted 41-of-82 (.500) from the floor.

New Orleans shot 28-of-45 (.622) from the floor and 6-of-15 (.400) from three-point range, while the Mavericks converted 25-of-43 (.581) from the field and 5-of-15 (.333) from behind the arc.

Nine lead changes and five different times the game was tied.

Now that New Orleans (3-1) has a 1-0 advantage over Dallas (1-2), the teams will square off three more times in the 2022-23 season. Next up, the Pelicans will host Chris Paul and the Suns at 9 PM CT inside Smoothie King Center on Friday, Oct. 28.