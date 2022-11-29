Pelicans-Thunder Live Game Thread

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live game thread.

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On preparing for the game tonight after the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies:

“The message after the Memphis game is that we have to get back to playing to our standards. I talked about it after practice, that I didn't think we were playing at the level we normally do. Starting with myself. We watched some film and got back to work.”

On Kira Lewis Jr. being active tonight:

“There is always a chance (he’ll play), and we will have to see how the game goes. That will dictate how we proceed with Kira.

Glad to have him back, and he has been doing a fantastic job in Birmingham. Just continuing to build on that. Love the fact that he is getting more confident in his game with the work that he is putting in at the gym and with the staff. Excited for him.”

Pelicans Starting Lineup

Zion Williamson, F Trey Murphy III, F Jonas Valanciunas, C Herbert Jones, G Jose Alvarado, G

Inactive: Ingram, McCollum, Liddell, Marshall, Nance Jr.

LIVE GAME THREAD