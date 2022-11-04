Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors

David Grubb gives his keys to Friday night's matchup between the Pelicans and the defending champion Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors (3-6) are riding a four-game losing streak and will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green when the visit the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans (4-3).

New Orleans is expected to have both its leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, and top defender, Herbert Jones, back in the lineup, but just like every other night in the NBA, nothing is guaranteed.

David Grubb gives his keys to the game.