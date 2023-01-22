Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing to avoid a season sweep by Miami and a fourth consecutive loss.

Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak.

New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game.

Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT at the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 11, the Pels are 8-12.

That includes a four-game losing streak, a pair of back-to-back losses, and their current three-game skid.

One of those three losses was to the Miami Heat, who embarrassed the Pelicans on their home floor, beating them by 26 points on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth consecutive loss to Miami by New Orleans.

So two losing streaks will be on the line this afternoon when the Pels take the floor at Miami-Dade Arena.

In fact, the Pelicans haven’t beaten the Heat in Miami since Dec. of 2017 and have won on South Beach just twice in the last decade.

New Orleans will once again be without Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), and Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful.

Miami’s injury list includes only one regular contributor, with Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to sit this one out.

The Heat have won four of their last six games, but are coming off of a 25-point road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

If the Pelicans are going to reverse their fortunes against Miami, they’re going to have to play much better than they have lately.

If Naji Marshall doesn’t play, the Pelicans will need at least two players to step up in supporting roles for CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.

Defensively, New Orleans has to find some way to stop opponents from both destroying them in the paint and from beyond the arc.

Right now, there’s a lot wrong with how the Pelicans are playing but a win today provides at least a temporary salve as the franchise and the fan base await the returns of Williamson and Ingram.

New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) vs Miami Heat (25-22)

Place: Miami-Dade Arena

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM