Skip to main content

Zion Williamson at Quai 54

Zion Williamson is in Paris for the 2022 Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament.

Fresh after signing his mega-contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson jetted to Paris for the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament. The world's largest street basketball event returned in 2021 and will be played on July 9 and 10 in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.  

Quai54

Sixteen elite teams from 10 nations will feature the skills of 160 professional and amateur athletes. The men will participate in fifteen high-level contests before the Supreme Title championship game. The women will have eight elite teams with 80 athletes in six high-level games and one Supreme Title match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday's High Flying Dunk Contest will have four world's best dunkers from the U.S. in Tyler Currie, Anthony Hamilton Jr, Christopher Spell, and Tony Crosby II.

Quai 54 will entertain the tournament's fans with 15 live shows between the games, 10 DJs, and a Grand Finale Concert on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Zion is there to assist with the 2022 Jordan X Quai 54 Collection of sneakers and apparel. 

On July 5, Zion Williamson signed a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $193 million. The star forward's contract could top out at $231 million with incentives.

Williamson did not play the entire 2021-22 season with the Pelicans.  He broke is right foot and the slow rehabilitation prevented his return to the New Orleans lineup.   Zion averaged 27 points per game in 2019 and will return a young and aggressive Pelicans lineup for the 2022-23 regular season.

Zion Signing His Contract
Basketball

Where Zion Chose to Sign His Contract Spoke Volumes, Made An Impact

By Kyle T. Mosley7 minutes ago
Zion at Quai
Basketball

Zion Williamson at Quai 54

By Kyle T. Mosley27 minutes ago
USATSI_17102777_168388561_lowres
NBA

Jarron Collins Coaching Up Pelicans Summer League Squad

By Chris Dodson14 hours ago
USATSI_18147294_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Pelicans Devonte' Graham Arrested in North Carolina

By Terry KimbleJul 7, 2022
CJ McCollum
Basketball

Pelicans Mulling Contract Extension for CJ McCollum, Per Report

By Terry KimbleJul 7, 2022
Zion signs
NBA

Zion Williamson Signs Contract, Pelicans Explain Details

By Chris DodsonJul 6, 2022
Zion Williamson
NBA

Can Pelicans Make Zion Williamson A Billionaire?

By Chris DodsonJul 5, 2022
Alvarado at FIBA
Basketball

Jose Alvarado's Impressive Debut with Puerto Rico National Team

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 3, 2022