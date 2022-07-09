Zion Williamson at Quai 54

Zion Williamson is in Paris for the 2022 Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament.

Fresh after signing his mega-contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson jetted to Paris for the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament. The world's largest street basketball event returned in 2021 and will be played on July 9 and 10 in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

Credit: Quai54

Sixteen elite teams from 10 nations will feature the skills of 160 professional and amateur athletes. The men will participate in fifteen high-level contests before the Supreme Title championship game. The women will have eight elite teams with 80 athletes in six high-level games and one Supreme Title match.

Saturday's High Flying Dunk Contest will have four world's best dunkers from the U.S. in Tyler Currie, Anthony Hamilton Jr, Christopher Spell, and Tony Crosby II.

Quai 54 will entertain the tournament's fans with 15 live shows between the games, 10 DJs, and a Grand Finale Concert on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Zion is there to assist with the 2022 Jordan X Quai 54 Collection of sneakers and apparel.

On July 5, Zion Williamson signed a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $193 million. The star forward's contract could top out at $231 million with incentives.

Williamson did not play the entire 2021-22 season with the Pelicans. He broke is right foot and the slow rehabilitation prevented his return to the New Orleans lineup. Zion averaged 27 points per game in 2019 and will return a young and aggressive Pelicans lineup for the 2022-23 regular season.