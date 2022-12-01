Raptors vs. Pelicans Live Game Thread

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans live game thread.

Nov 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb (40) during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Game: New Orleans Pelicans (12-8) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-9)

New Orleans Pelicans (12-8) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-9) Regular Season Game #21 - Home Game #11

Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

Date: November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022 Time: 7:00 p.m. (CT)

7:00 p.m. (CT) TV: Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports New Orleans Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM | Follow us on Twitter: @PelicanScoop

Post Up Pels: The Pelicans have been dominating teams when going to the post this season, as they are ranked 2nd in the NBA in ‘post-up’ points per game (8.4). Zion Williamson is ranked 5th in the NBA in ‘post-up’ points per game (4.5) and Jonas Valančiūnas is ranked 9th in the league, averaging 3.3 points per game when ‘posting-up’. Additionally, New Orleans is the only team with two players in the top-10 in ‘post-up’ points per game.

Hard in the Paint: The Pelicans are having their way in the lane this season, as they are ranked 5th in the NBA in points in the paint per game, averaging 55.0 points. Through the first 20 games of the season, the Pelicans have scored 60-plus points in the paint in 10 games, rather than last season when they only scored 60-plus points in the paint eight total times.

Pesky Pels: The Pelicans have been causing havoc on the defensive end of the ball this season, resulting in New Orleans being ranked 2nd in steals per game (8.7) and rank 2nd in the NBA in deflections per game (17.7).

Career-High Clip: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has vastly improved his three-point shooting this season...Ingram is shooting 46.7% from behind the arc, which is ranked 7th in the NBA in three-point percentage (min. 4.0 3PA per game). Additionally, Ingram is the one of two players in the NBA to average 20.0-plus points per game and is shooting at least 46.7% from three-point range (min. 4.0 3PA per game. He is on pace to have his best season from three-point distance. Additionally, Ingram ranks 5th in the NBA on three-point shots above the break, shooting 45.3% (min. 3.5 3PA per game).

Z-fficient: Zion Williamson shot 50.0% or better from the floor in nine consecutive games this season (10/23 vs. UTA – 11.12 vs. HOU). In those nine games, Williamson combined to shoot 60.4% from the field and average 24.2 points per game.

*Information from the New Orleans Pelicans PR

Pelicans Starters vs. Raptors:

Jose Alvarado, G

Herbert Jones, G

Trey Murphy III, F

Zion Williamson, F

Jonas Valanciunas, C

