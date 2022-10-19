Pelicans Scoop Pod: 'Scoop B' Interview with Terry Kimble

Pelicans Scoop Pod: 'Scoop B' Previews 2022 New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19.
Bally Sports New Orleans will have the television broadcast and WRNO 99.5 FM will carry the radio broadcast.
The projected starters are:
- PG CJ McCollum
- G Herbert Jones
- SF Brandon Ingram
- PF Zion Williamson
- C Jonas Valanciunas
