Pelicans Scoop Pod: 'Scoop B' Interview with Terry Kimble

Pelicans Scoop Pod: 'Scoop B' Previews 2022 New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans. 

The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19.   

Bally Sports New Orleans will have the television broadcast and WRNO 99.5 FM will carry the radio broadcast.

The projected starters are:

  1. PG CJ McCollum
  2. G Herbert Jones
  3. SF Brandon Ingram
  4. PF Zion Williamson
  5. C Jonas Valanciunas

Pelicans Scoop articles, videos, and content can be located online at www.pelicanscoop.com.

