Pelicans Scoop Pod: 'Scoop B' Interview with Terry Kimble

Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19.

Bally Sports New Orleans will have the television broadcast and WRNO 99.5 FM will carry the radio broadcast.

The projected starters are:

PG CJ McCollum G Herbert Jones SF Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson C Jonas Valanciunas

