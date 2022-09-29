Pelicans Practice Day 3 Observations: Brandon Ingram Visits Doctor Vinson

The New Orleans Pelicans are close to wrapping up their first full week of official practices, so Brandon Ingram paid a visit to shot doctor Fred Vinson.

It's Day 3 of the preseason and the New Orleans Pelicans are close to wrapping up their first full week of official practices. Zion Williamson dominated the first afternoon 5-on-5 runs on Tuesday. Wednesday was all about defense but Brandon Ingram took a break today to make time for a visit to the shot doctor and Pelicans Assistant Coach Fred Vinson.

Zion was with Coach Vinson when the media scrum was allowed in during the first day of practice. CJ McCollum said Williamson is a foul magnet that will get the team into the bonus early and often this year. The team has to capitalize on those opportunities. Ingram was not on the charity stripe but he was on the far side with Dr. Fred on Thursday afternoon.

New Orleans expected a competitive camp and Head Coach Willie Green will let the guys put in more practice time before he starts to set the rotations. The second-year coach wants to "give guys an opportunity to compete" through the preseason so as to give everyone a fair shot to show their talents.

There are still situations where Green "will definitely experiment more." Green then detailed how this is especially true for how the team uses Larry Nance Jr., who mentioned that Williamson did not miss a shot in the first full scrimmage. Green revealed Williamson and Nance Jr. have been paired together as well.

Naji Marshall credits the younger guys for showing up ready to push the veterans. Marshall and Trey Murphy III went around the world on Day 1. That shooting challenge between the pair was extended to Day 3, all while Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels worked on long-range looks at the other end of the court.

Jonas Valanciunas says the continuity is showing but the young squad still needs "to get to know each other. We need to get this group together and by playing, playing hard, you can find out" about how teammates are and how they are going to play.

Still, as far as JV and Zion...The Lithuanian big man smiled and said simply, "It's been three days. He is a terrific player. He does a lot of stuff. So we just have to find the spacing."

