Pelicans All Access: Practice Notes With An Assist From Antonio Daniels

Media Day was like the first day of school for those of us in the building. The first practice is more akin to Day 1 on the job site for a new project. These New Orleans Pelicans are putting in the work with a familiar crew, but Willie Green knows he only has so much time to get everyone on the same page. The organization expects a very competitive camp and we've finally got a few inside looks into how things are working out with Zion Williamson back with the team.

Walking into the practice gym on Tuesday a few big changes were obvious. There was new artwork highlighting the teams of the past and an updated poster with this year's rookie class. Notably, Brandon Ingram was leading the starting five on the refreshed installation.

The first thing I saw walking through the door was Naji Marshall sinking multiple three-pointers from the corner closest to the entrance. It was hard to miss Marshall and Trey Murphy III's shooting competition being only a few feet away. The pair went around the arc and finished with two situational drills.

The first round was a less than a second shot clock catch and shoot without loading test. The second round was much more fun, as both tried to shoot with their opposite (left) hands. After several misses from both players, Marshall locked in on the third rotation and swished a would-be game-winner.

Murphy III made the follow-up before Naji could even start a celebration. When the stakes got pushed higher, the second-year vet stepped up like Trigga Trey in that road Play-In Game against the L.A. Clippers. Antonio Daniels picked Murphy III and Zion Williamson as two players he expects to really improve on the defensive end as well.

Jose Alvarado was extending his range on the second-closest rim, bouncing off screens to fire long-distance bombs. Dyson Daniels and Devonte' Graham were working on finding spots and getting off one-dribble shots on the far end. Zion Williamson was across the gym on the other court going through fundamental forms with renowned shot doctor Fred Vinson.

Our media crowd only gets access to the first practice. Antonio Daniels gave an inside look at afternoon runs, which were more focused on getting up to game speed. Daniels revealed during the Twitter Q&A that Williamson's "chemistry with the first unit stood out to me. You couldn’t tell he’d never played with CJ, Jonas, or Herb. It looked seamless."

Willie Green said after the second day of practices that Zion "dominated" in the scrimmages, with his sheer force and speed being the most impressive things to jump out. Daniels described Williamson as " faster, shiftier and more agile. He looks fantastic."

The Big 3 of Zion, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are "going to be a problem" Williamson, Ingram, and "CJ's ability to collapse defenses is crucial for this team."

The season is just officially a few days old but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this Pelicans team flirting with 50 wins. Daniels concluded "one of the best things about this team is their versatility. Four of the starting five can initiate the offense or take it off the glass and make a play. Coach Green has a lot of chess pieces at his disposal...This team's chemistry is unmatched IMO. Their chemistry and love for one another is sustainable because it’s authentic."

