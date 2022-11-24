Pelicans Rout Spurs, Williamson Scores Season-High 32 Points

New Orleans won for the fifth times in six games, routing the Spurs on the road and led by Zion Williamson's season-best scoring effort.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans moved to four games over .500 for the first time since the start of the 2018-19 season with a 129-110 rout of the San Antonio Spurs.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points (14-18 FGA) and collected his second double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. He also added two steals and a blocked shot in 27 impressive minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas collected his second consecutive double-double, and his seventh of the season so far, dropping in 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans improved to 5-2 when Jonas double dips.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points and handed out a season-high 10 assists. Devonte Graham provided a boost off the bench with 21 points, another season high, with six three-pointers on the night.

And Jose Alvarado, thrust into the starting lineup with CJ McCollum sidelined, posted his season high with nine assists for the Pelicans.

Ingram and Williamson were masterful in the third quarter in particular. They duo combined to go 9-of-11 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the free thrown line, scoring 28 of the Pels' 38 points in the period.

New Orleans set the tone right out of the gate, holding San Antonio to 19 first quarter points on 7-for-23 shooting while building a 10 point lead.

Meanwhile the Pelicans topped 50 percent shooting in each of the first three quarters and finished the night at 56.6 pct, their second-best performance of the season.

A 62-46 advantage in the paint, led by Williamson and Valanciunas, helped the Pels get plenty of open looks from beyond the three-point arc.

New Orleans continued to be aggressive in its shooting from distance, making 14 of its 33 three point attempts (42.4%).

The Pelicans have made 77 threes over their last five games, representing more than 36 percent of their season total.

For the Spurs it was their sixth loss in a row, and 11th in their last 12 games.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 28 points and eight assists, but got little help from the rest of the starters who combined for 30 points.

Doug McDermott tried to keep the Spurs in it with 21 points for the San Antonio reserves.

The Pelicans took care of business on the road, earning their fifth win in their last six games. They were particularly dominant over the first 24 minutes.

San Antonio managed only 47 points as New Orleans held them to 41.4 pct shooting, continuing a run of solid defensive performances by the Pelicans.

If you wanted to look for areas for improvement, New Orleans did commit 21 turnovers and missed nine of its 30 free throw attempts.

Otherwise it was exactly what it should have been. A solid win against an overmatched opponent.

Now the Pelicans (11-7) can enjoy their holiday as they prepare to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.