Pelicans-Bulls Halftime: Pels Attack the Rim, Zion Looks Great | Game 1, Preseason
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls preseason game first-half summary.
ZION WATCH!
- 3 points with 9;15 in 1st period
- Great shot block, but called goal-tending.
- Zion offensive foul on a drive.
- Zion off the baseline for a slam dunk!
- Nice blocks from behind.
- Sits with 6 minutes left; 9 points
Game Starters
Pelicans starters: G CJ McCollum, F Naji Marshal, G Herbert Marshall, F Zion Williamson, C Jonas Valanciounas
Key Plays/Moments
- Herb Jones opens the preseason with a 3-pt jumper from the left corner.
- Naji Marshall hits a 3-pointer, Pels up 6-0.
- Zion follows CJ miss and puts in for 2 points. Fouled and converted the free throw.
- Herb Jones injured, knee to the groin.
Pelicans 13, Bulls 4 at 9:15 in the 1st Qtr.
- Zion off the baseline for a slam dunk!
- New Orleans is using penetration drives for their shots.
- Marshall has 3 fouls in the 1st
- Graham is having a good first period with 9 points from three 3-point shots.
- The second-team squad is doing a good job moving the ball.
- 3/4 with 7 pts, early in the 2nd qtr.
AN INGRAM SIGHTING!
Pelicans 35, Bulls 23 - 1:46 in 1st Qtr.
- 2 offensive fouls on Nance Jr. while trying to set a pick.
- Alvarado appears to be ready for the season.
- Nance couldn't close out the quarter.
- Zion played 5 minutes with 5 points.
Pelicans 40, Bulls 25 - End of 1st Qtr.
2nd QUARTER
- Williamson opens the scoring for the Pels with a basket.
- Puzzling foul on Alvarado.
INJURY STOPPAGE - Herb Jones kneed in the groin.
Pelicans 46, Bulls 31 - 9:06 in 2nd Qtr.
- Williamson turnover off the drive.
- Herb Jones has 8 points.
- Chicago cannot handle the Pelicans defense.
- Another lost ball from Zion.
- Zion gets the Bulls to foul on the drive. Makes both free throws.
- Zion swats the ball away for another block. Green sits the star forward for rest.
- 52-40 Pelicans lead. 6:00 in the half
- Marshall is hustling, but has 4 first-half fouls.
- Jaxon Hayes is having a solid first half with 10 pts at 4:44.
- Daniels missed a shot, but did have a good defensive play on the other end.
- You have to like how the Pels are attacking rim on most of their possessions.
- Graham foul with 3:19
- 67% shooting for the Pels at 2:50
- Shocking, Alvarado has 0 points.
- Nice kickout pass from Daniels to Hermangomez for a 3 pointer
HALFTIME SCORE
Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Pelicans Standout Players and Stats
- Zion Williamson: 9 pts (75% shooting), 1 Blk, 1 TO, 3 FTM, 2 rebounds
- CJ McCollum: 5 pts
- Devonte' Graham: 16 pts
- Naji Marshall: 3 pts
- Jonas Valanciunas: 4 pts
- Jaxon Hayes: 10 pts
- Dyson Daniels: 1 assist
- Willy Hermangomez: 12 pts, 3 rebounds
- Herb Jones: 8 pts, 2 assists