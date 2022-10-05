Skip to main content

Pelicans-Bulls Halftime: Pels Attack the Rim, Zion Looks Great |  Game 1, Preseason

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

ZION WATCH!

  • 3 points with 9;15 in 1st period
  • Great shot block, but called goal-tending.
  • Zion offensive foul on a drive.
  • Zion off the baseline for a slam dunk!
  • Nice blocks from behind.  
  • Sits with 6 minutes left;  9 points
Zion Blocks Shot

Game Starters

Pelicans starters: G CJ McCollum, F Naji Marshal, G Herbert Marshall, F Zion Williamson, C Jonas Valanciounas 

Key Plays/Moments

  • Herb Jones opens the preseason with a 3-pt jumper from the left corner.
  • Naji Marshall hits a 3-pointer, Pels up 6-0.
  • Zion follows CJ miss and puts in for 2 points.  Fouled and converted the free throw.
  • Herb Jones injured, knee to the groin.
Pelicans 13, Bulls 4 at 9:15 in the 1st Qtr.

  • Zion off the baseline for a slam dunk!
  • New Orleans is using penetration drives for their shots.
  • Marshall has 3 fouls in the 1st 
  • Graham is having a good first period with 9 points from three 3-point shots.
  • The second-team squad is doing a good job moving the ball.
  • 3/4 with 7 pts, early in the 2nd qtr.

AN INGRAM SIGHTING!

Pelicans 35, Bulls 23 - 1:46 in 1st Qtr.

  • 2 offensive fouls on Nance Jr. while trying to set a pick.
  • Alvarado appears to be ready for the season.  
  • Nance couldn't close out the quarter.
  • Zion played 5 minutes with 5 points.

Pelicans 40, Bulls 25 - End of 1st Qtr.

2nd QUARTER

  • Williamson opens the scoring for the Pels with a basket.
  • Puzzling foul on Alvarado.

INJURY STOPPAGE - Herb Jones kneed in the groin.

Pelicans 46, Bulls 31 - 9:06 in 2nd Qtr.

  • Williamson turnover off the drive.
  • Herb Jones has 8 points.
  • Chicago cannot handle the Pelicans defense.  
  • Another lost ball from Zion. 
  • Zion gets the Bulls to foul on the drive.  Makes both free throws.
  • Zion swats the ball away for another block.   Green sits the star forward for rest.  
  • 52-40 Pelicans lead. 6:00 in the half
  • Marshall is hustling, but has 4 first-half fouls.
  • Jaxon Hayes is having a solid first half with 10 pts at 4:44.
  • Daniels missed a shot, but did have a good defensive play on the other end.
  • You have to like how the Pels are attacking rim on most of their possessions.
  • Graham foul with 3:19
  • 67% shooting for the Pels at 2:50
  • Shocking, Alvarado has 0 points.
  • Nice kickout pass from Daniels to Hermangomez for a 3 pointer

HALFTIME SCORE

Pelicans 70, Bulls 53

Pelicans Standout Players and Stats

  • Zion Williamson: 9 pts (75% shooting), 1 Blk, 1 TO, 3 FTM, 2 rebounds
  • CJ McCollum: 5 pts
  • Devonte' Graham: 16 pts
  • Naji Marshall: 3 pts
  • Jonas Valanciunas: 4 pts
  • Jaxon Hayes: 10 pts
  • Dyson Daniels: 1 assist
  • Willy Hermangomez: 12 pts, 3 rebounds
  • Herb Jones: 8 pts, 2 assists

