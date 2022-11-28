Pelicans Injury Report on Brandon Ingram vs. Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) may be without their star forward against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) tonight at home.

An injury report tweeted by Underdog NBA lists Brandon Ingram as "doubtful" for Monday night's game.

Ingram injured his toe during the Grizzlies' 132-111 thrashing of the Pelicans. Losing his 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.7 APG will hurt New Orleans' offensive strategy.

This season, his outside shot improved to lead the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 46.7%.

Defensively, Ingram accounts for approximately one block and a steal per contest.

The game versus the Thunder will tip off at 7:00 PM CT at Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 28.