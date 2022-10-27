Skip to main content

Pelicans Pick Up Options on Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans chose to exercise options on two of their talented young guards.

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised a fourth-year option on guard Kira Lewis Jr. and a third-year option on guard/forward Trey Murphy III.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III

Kira Lewis Jr. was selected 13th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft appeared in 78 games off the bench.  He averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest while shooting .391 from the floor, .298 from the three-point range, and .841 from the line.

Trey Murphy III selected 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 66 games (two starts) for New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per contest while shooting .420 from the floor, .410 from three-point range and .877 from the line.

