NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The analysis showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery.

Jan 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands on the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson will continue the rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.

Williamson, who sustained a right hamstring strain against Philadelphia on Jan. 2 . The star forward has missed the last 10 games for the Pelicans. During that stretch, New Orleans has 3 wins and 7 losses. He holds season averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 29 contests.

Monday, Brandon Ingram provided encouraging news on his toe injury with local reporters.

New Orleans misses the 30 to 40 point combined scoring efforts from their star players.