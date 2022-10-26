Skip to main content

Pelicans Transfer Dereon Seabron to G League Affiliate

New Orleans Pelicans transferred guard to its G League affiliate team.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Seabron, 6-7, 180, played two collegiate seasons at North Carolina State, where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 56 games. Seabron is coming off of a redshirt sophomore season in which he started 32 games, averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists en route to being named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and earning All-ACC Second Team honors.

Seabron appeared in five preseason games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest.

The Squadron will host the Lakeland Magic at Legacy Arena in their season opener on Sunday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

