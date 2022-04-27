Pelicans VP Swin Cash Hopes to Improve Student-Athletes' Financial Literacy with 'How Not to Suck at Money' Video Game

New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations hopes to improve student-athletes' financial literacy with "How Not to Suck at Money" video game.

Swin Cash understands the importance of financial literacy for college students and athletes. The 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee sits on the advisory board for Invesco QQQ's "How Not to Suck at Money" financial literacy campaign.

Since 2019, Cash has served as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans organization. Winning on the hardwood isn't new for Cash. However, winning financially during her collegiate days was a challenge, and she believes the Invesco QQQ partnership and software game will positively impact many student-athletes finances.

Swin Cash; Credit: Invesco QQQ's "How Not to Suck at Money' Video Game

Cash noted, "you will be able to go into the game and learn certain things that I know for sure that I wasn't learning as a college athlete. And so, during this partnership, I really wanted to try to bring my own experiences to the table and try to find sources or better resources to help our current student-athletes. I'm super excited about the partnership."

Developed by Invesco QQQ, the How Not to Suck at Money software game is an engaging digital experience set in a semi-surreal college town. Students will learn to make critical financial decisions by helping characters solve various money dilemmas through choice-based gameplay. Invesco QQQ’s How Not to Suck at Money is also the official financial education program of the NCAA.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times, we're not given the [financial] information at a younger age in college. Coming out of college, you get your diploma, you're ready to go, and you're like, whoa! My financial history is not good enough to get things, nor become an owner of a house. It was so overwhelming. To see a company like Invesco trying to partner and reach these young people is what I'm most excited about with this campaign," Cash commented.

According to NAPA, "approximately 40% of Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation answered more than 50% of the questions correctly—but averaged only 55%. The percentage of questions answered correctly by Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zers was 49%, 48%, and 43%, respectively."

Gen Zers are not taught how to manage their paychecks, savings, credit, insurance, homeownership, and retirement savings. Financial wellness is no longer mentioned in homes where families struggle to meet necessities or are a few paychecks away from being homeless and/or hungry.

I asked Cash what the next step for the initiative will be for the advisors and Invesco QQQ? "I think the next step is to cast a wider net to make sure that we are reaching the young students and collegiate athletes. Also, to make sure that we are updating and staying with the times, by making sure this advisory board and people who are working on this app are making it the best that it can possibly be. You need to understand how the young people are using it [app] and how it's resonating with them. So just stay committed to the work, staying committed to the grind, and making sure that we have more access for the student-athletes."

Invesco QQQ’s Financial Education Board of Advisors includes 2022 NBA Hall of Fame Inductee Swin Cash, 2018 NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, and Olympic Gold-Medalists Jessica Mendoza (Softball) and Amy Rodriguez (Soccer).

Cash's storied 15-year WNBA career includes three WNBA Championships, two All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals. The 6-1 forward was named to the 20th and 25th WNBA Anniversary Teams.

Cash, 42, retired after the 2016 season and joined the New Orleans Pelicans' front office in 2019.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class of inductees will include San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobli, former Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway, and Cincinnati Bearcats coaching great Bob Huggins.