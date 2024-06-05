Pelicans And Saints Announce New Multi-Year Agreement With WWL Radio
New Orleans, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have a new radio home after an announcement on Wednesday signaling a new multi-year agreement between the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans with WWL Radio. Previously, Pelicans' games were broadcast on ESPN's 100.3 FM station. Now, the Pelicans share the same radio broadcast that has carried Saints games since 1995.
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson shared her excitement for the news of this agreement. "We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with WWL," She continued. "WWL has been a trusted voice in our community for over a century, and we are confident that this agreement will enhance the experience for our dedicated fans. With WWL's extensive reach and experienced team, we look forward to delivering exceptional broadcasts for both the Saints and Pelicans for years to come."
WWL's reach is undeniable, and the extra ears could prove beneficial to curating a larger fanbase for the Pelicans. WWL's radio reaches listeners across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and even into Florida. Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin sees this as an opportunity to grow the Pels fanbase. “As we continue to grow the Pelicans brand throughout the region, this partnership with WWL will amplify our efforts to deliver high-quality and engaging basketball conversations to wider audiences.”
Radio won't be the only change in store for the Pelicans. With Bally's Sports parent company Diamond Sports filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, the Pelicans will soon have a new TV broadcast partner to televise its games. Details of when that will take place remain to be seen, but the new radio partnership with WWL brings some much-needed stability to fans wanting to follow the Pelicans in different parts of the county.