Pelicans Announce Preseason Schedule For 2024-2025 Season
New Orleans, LA - The NBA offseason is in full swing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Later this month, the NBA Draft takes place, with free agency happening shortly after that. The Pelicans revealed their upcoming schedule on Thursday afternoon, revealing the opponents, dates, and times for the four-game slate.
Unlike the last couple of years, there is no game in Birmingham, Alabama, where the team's G League Squadron plays. Instead, the Pels have one home game and three road matchups before the season begins in late October. Their lone home game against the Orlando Magic tips off at 12:30 PM in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans then travels to Florida for matchups against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, respectively.
The Pelicans end their preseason in Texas with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. Tickets for the lone home game are on sale now as fans are eager to see the Pels at home for the first time since losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Oklahoma City Thunder.