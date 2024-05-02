Pelicans Host 2024 HOOPLA Basketball Event
Baton Rouge, LA - On Wednesday night the New Orleans Pelicans hosted a HOOPLA basketball event at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game was the 15th consecutive year the Louisiana State Representatives and Senate have squared off. The Senate won 44-37.
Approximately 40 state representatives from around Louisiana convened in Baton Rouge to participate in the event. At stake were bragging rights for a year and a custom-made trophy awarded to the winners. The game concluded with a drawing to see which district would win a free court refurbishment in their area.
In addition to food, games, and prizes, there were auctioned items. Fans could bid on a signed Pelicans jerseys or autographed merchandise from LSU football and basketball coaches. The game had appearances from the Pelicans entertainment team, PelSquad, and featured a BREC Jr. Pelicans Leagues game at halftime.
The Pelicans season ended at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. While the organization has lingering roster and contract issues to hammer out this offseason, it remains visible and vocal in local communities.