What Jose Alvarado Said After Shootaround Before Facing The Oklahoma City Thunder
Jose Alvarado, the Pelicans' tenacious backup guard, took questions from the media after the shootaround before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Basketball Defense Strategies: "It just comes down to guard you are. Like, so, like you say, you got a lot of different players that called iso, and we just got to guard the yard and protect the basket." — Jose Alvarado
Thunder's Success: "Great season, obviously, you know, number 1 in the West, new for no reason." — Jose Alvarado
Challenges of Playing Without Zion: "You know, it's gonna be tough without him, but we know we can pay for the win." — Jose Alvarado
Pelicans' Confidence Before the Big Game: "You know, we've been rolling. We played good on the road, and there's going be a fun one today." — Jose Alvarado
Approach to Physical Play in Sports: "There's nothing broken on playing. I mean, like I said, the way I play out, I'm pretty sure I'm probably going get, you know, hurt somewhere somehow just in the fact of how hard I'm going, and I'm okay with it. I take care of my body really well. So and I'm I'm ready for it. Whatever." — Jose Alvarado
Basketball Defense Strategy: "We got some great defense, and we were ready for the challenge."— Jose Alvarado
Embracing the Intensity of Playoff Basketball: "OKC has a reputation of having a pretty tough playoff crowd. I'm excited. You know, I grew up watching Westbrook and KD, and to play as an NBA player is amazing. So I'm excited about this one." — Jose Alvarado