Pelicans, Kings Square Off In Die-Or-Die Play-In Game To Reach Western Conference Playoffs
New Orleans, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans face a do-or-die situation Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in the final NBA Play-In Tournament game. Frida's winner moves on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The loser's season ends, and an offseason of question marks starts heading into next year. For the Pelicans to advance and move on, they need to beat the Kings for the sixth time this season.
New Orleans will have to win without star forward Zion Williamson, who injured his hamstring in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson was in the midst of a career game, totaling 40 points and 11 rebounds before exiting out of a tied game with three minutes to play. An MRI revealed a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks.
The Pelicans' largest margin of victory against the Kings came in a game that Williamson did not play this season. New Orleans' 33-point win in January featured a 30-point game for CJ McCollum and a double-double from Jonas Valanciunas. New Orleans' big man has helped the Pels outrebound the Kings in all five matchups this year, with Valanciunas recording a double-double in all five. With Zion sidelined, expect Valanciunas' role as an interior presence to increase dramatically.
Sacramento counters with Domantas Sabonis, who led the NBA with 77 double-doubles. Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox form a formidable one-two offensive punch for the Kings. Fox has had a career year, averaging career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and steals. Sacramento's potent offense is top ten in the league for points, assists, and three-point shots made. Second-year sharpshooter Keegan Murray came off a monster game in their first Play-In Tournament game versus the Golden State Warriors. The former Iowa standout scored 32 points on 8/13 from beyond the arc to eliminate the Warriors.
The Smoothie King Center has not been kind to the Pelicans over the last month. New Orleans is 1-7 in their last eight home games but have beaten the Kings in five of the last seven games in New Orleans. With Williamson sidelined, Brandon Ingram will likely shoulder a greater offensive responsibility. Ingram has struggled in the two games played against the Lakers since returning from a 12-game absence with a hyperextended knee. B.I. is averaging just 12 points and hasn't played more than 25 minutes in his return to action. If Ingram remains limited, New Orleans will need big games from McCollum and Trey Murphy III to keep pace with the high-octane Kings offense.
New Orleans finds itself needing a victory on Friday to keep their season alive. A National TV audience will tune in to see if the Pelicans can move on to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round or head into the offseason after another disappointing year that started with so much promise.