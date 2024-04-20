New Orleans Pelicans Must Shed The 'NOT SO CLUTCH' Moniker For Tonight's Elimination Game Versus The Kings
With the absence of their star player Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans are facing a crucial challenge. They must eliminate the dubious moniker of being "NOT-SO CLUTCH" during the 2023-24 season.
Willie Green's team currently ranks 27th in clutch stats, a measure of a team's performance in close games, with a rating of -12.1. This places them at the bottom of the league, with a record of 14-15 in 29 clutch games. In these high-pressure situations, the Pelicans have no choice but to reverse their fortunes by defeating Sacramento in this "do or die" scenario.
The NBA defines clutch games as contests with five points inside the final five minutes, including overtime. However, in this instance, clutch means whether or not a team feeling the pressure must ultimately come out with the victory.
As the game approaches, the spotlight is on Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas. The weight of the outcome rests on their shoulders. The Pelicans fans are eagerly awaiting their performance, knowing that there shouldn't be a reason to lose at home against a team they have beaten five straight times.
It's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to shed just being "good as" and finally realize they're "better than" the Kings. With the game taking place at their home ground, the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans have a significant advantage. It's time for them to be clutch and defeat Sacramento.
NBA PLAY-IN GAME INFO: SACRAMENTO KINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
- Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (49-34) vs. Sacramento Kings (46-36)
- Game Info: Play-In Game #2 • Home Play-In Game #2
- Venue: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
- Date: April 19, 2024 • 8:30 PM (CT)
- TV: Gray TV • Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM
- Officials: Josh Tiven (#58) - Crew Chief; Courtney Kirkland (#61) - Referee; Karl Lane (#77)- Umpire
- Uniforms: New Orleans (Statement Edition - RED); Sacramento (Association Edition - WHITE)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS INJURY REPORT
- Zion Williamson: OUT (left hamstring strain)
SACRAMENTO KINGS INJURY REPORT
- Kevin Huerter: OUT (left shoulder)
- Malik Monk: OUT (right knee)