Brandon Ingram And New Orleans Pelicans Bench Boosted The Team Into The NBA Playoffs Against OKC
Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans bench boosted the team to a 105-98 city and into the NBA Playoffs. Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the Pelicans in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference match at 8:30 PM CT in Paycom Center.
Ingram told the TNT analysts, "I don't remember the match up [against OKC] in the regular season, I remember they knocked us out in the Play-In game. So."
Brandon Ingram was a force to be reckoned with in tonight's game. His focus and aggression were evident as he scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished six assists, and made one block, contributing significantly to the team's victory.
The Pelicans bench outscored the Kings 34-12. Alvarado scored 10 points, Naji Marshall added 11, and Larry Nance contributed 13 off the bench. While scoring was necessary, yet again, the New Orleans bench's energy and defensive play to force turnovers gave them the edge.
"Our fire, our fire is what it is," Larry Nance told the media in his postgame interview. "Energy and fight" is exactly what the Pelicans will have bring against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.