BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report, Odds, Prediction, Game 1
The NBA's upcoming playoffs will feature a classic 'David vs. Goliath' match between the Western Conference teams, No. 8 New Orleans and No. 1 Oklahoma City. While the odds of this matchup may seem unfavorable for New Orleans, they may surprise the prognosticators.
WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND NBA PLAYOFFS - GAME 1 INFO
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
- Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (0-0, 49-33) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0, 57-25)
- Game Info: 2024 NBA Playoffs • Round #1, Game #1 • Road Game #1
- Series Info: Tied 0-0 (Best of Seven)
- Venue: Paycom Center • Oklahoma City, OK
- Date: April 21, 2024 • 8:30 PM (CT)
- TV: Gray TV • Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM
- Head Coaches: Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans); Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Officials: Tony Brothers (#25) - Crew Chief; Kevin Scott (#24) - Referee; JT Orr (#72)- Umpire
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS INJURY REPORT
- Zion Williamson: OUT (left hamstring strain)
OKLAHOMA THUNDER INJURY REPORT
- NO REPORT
OKC is the clear favorite to win in the first round, but the Thunder may face a challenging seven-game series against the Pelicans. Despite being the NBA's youngest team, they edged out New Orleans in the regular season series with a score of 2-1. However, the Pelicans boast the NBA's best road record of 28-14 and beat the Thunder at home with a score of 106-110 on Nov. 1.
During that game, CJ McCollum scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander netted only 20 points in the home loss. Brandon Ingram missed that game, but unfortunately, Zion Williamson will not be playing in the upcoming match due to a left hamstring injury. The Thunder have not reported any significant injuries to the league office before tonight's contest.
The New Orleans bench players and defense will face a tough test against Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Ensuring proper lane integrity, keeping OKC out of the paint, and focusing on defensive assignments will keep the Pelicans in the game.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas must be offensively aggressive throughout the series. None can afford to go MIA, or the Pelicans will be eliminated from the playoffs.
PELICANS-THUNDER GAME ODDS
- Favorite: Oklahoma City: -8.5 points; Moneyline: -350 OKC, +275 Pelicans; Point Total: 215.5
- Prediction: OKC 107, Pelicans 101
PELICANS X-FACTORS
- Trey Murphy III - In two games versus the Thunder, he has 22 points and 10 rebounds. His production must increase.
- Dyson Daniels - In two games versus the Thunder, he has 13 points and 5 rebounds.
- Larry Nance Jr. - In three games versus the Thunder, he has 17 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds.