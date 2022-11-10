Preview: Pelicans vs Bulls

Skip to main content

Pelicans at Bulls Game Preview

The Pelicans have lost three in a row away from home. Can they snap that losing streak tonight against the Bulls?

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, and falling below .500, as they close a disappointing trip through the Eastern Conference.

Zion Williamson

It won't be an easy task facing the Chicago Bulls, who have plenty of offensive firepower in DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic.

David Grubb gives his gameday breakdown of just what the Pelicans are going to have to do in order to end this skid before returning to the Smoothie King Center for six-game homestand.

Last season, the teams split their season series, with each winning on their home floor. Both games were blowouts, with the Bulls winning by 16 in Chicago and the Pels winning by 17 at The Blender.

Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable for the Pelicans, as is Andre Drummond for the Bulls. Chicago guard Coby White is out with a left quad contusion.

Bulls Leaders:

  • Scoring: DeMar DeRozan - 23.8
  • Rebounding: Nikola Vucevic - 12.3
  • Assists: DeRozan - 4.3
  • Steals: Alex Caruso - 1.5
  • Blocks: Caruso - 1.1

