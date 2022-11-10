Preview: Pelicans vs Bulls

Pelicans at Bulls Game Preview
The New Orleans Pelicans will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, and falling below .500, as they close a disappointing trip through the Eastern Conference.
It won't be an easy task facing the Chicago Bulls, who have plenty of offensive firepower in DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic.
David Grubb gives his gameday breakdown of just what the Pelicans are going to have to do in order to end this skid before returning to the Smoothie King Center for six-game homestand.
Read More
Last season, the teams split their season series, with each winning on their home floor. Both games were blowouts, with the Bulls winning by 16 in Chicago and the Pels winning by 17 at The Blender.
Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable for the Pelicans, as is Andre Drummond for the Bulls. Chicago guard Coby White is out with a left quad contusion.
Bulls Leaders:
- Scoring: DeMar DeRozan - 23.8
- Rebounding: Nikola Vucevic - 12.3
- Assists: DeRozan - 4.3
- Steals: Alex Caruso - 1.5
- Blocks: Caruso - 1.1