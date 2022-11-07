Preview: Pelicans vs Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their three-game road trip in Indianapolis against the Pacers as they fight to stay above .500 this season.

Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb provides his gameday thoughts on what the New Orleans Pelicans need to do in order to pull off a needed road victory against the young, but very talented Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers (4-5) enter the game having won three of their last four, including victories over the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards.

Last season, the team's split their two-game series, with both teams winning on their home floor.

Pacers Leaders:

Scoring: Tyrese Haliburton - 21.9

Rebounding: Jalen Smith - 7.8

Assists: Haliburton - 9.3

Steals: Haliburton - 1.7

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson - 1.3