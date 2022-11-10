Preview: Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

After closing their road trip with a win over Chicago, the Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the surprising Portland Trail Blazers.

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won back-to-back games since beating the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets to open the season.

They'll get the opportunity to break that pattern tonight. After squeezing past the Chicago Bulls 115-111 on Wednesday, the Pels return home to the Smoothie King Center to host the Portland Trail Blazers.

New Orleans got some good news when it was announced this afternoon that All-Star Damian Lillard would be out as he manages a right calf injury that has caused him to miss four games so far this season. So, his first face off against his former backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, will have to wait a little longer.

Portland is 6-1 when Lillard plays, 2-2 without him.

Pelicans fan favorite Josh Hart will play, but Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant are both listed as questionable.

Larry Nance Jr. is questionable for New Orleans with a hyperextended knee.

David Grubb provides his keys to victory for the Pelicans as they try to start their six-game homestand on a high note.

Trail Blazers Leaders: