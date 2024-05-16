Detroit Pistons Take NBA G League Wing in 2024 Mock Draft
For the last few months, mock drafts across the net suggested the Detroit Pistons would likely land in a position to have a top-two draft selection. In reality, that’s not the case.
Despite having the best odds to land the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pistons find themselves selecting fifth overall once again.
With that being the case now, the Pistons are landing some fresh faces in post-lottery mocks. According to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Pistons could bank on NBA G League Ignite wing Matas Buzelis with the fifth pick.
The Case for Buzelis
“First, his size, off-ball capabilities and athleticism with the ball in transition make him a high-upside swing in a draft class lacking in them. Second, bigger wings with somewhat similar profiles, such as Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Memphis’ G.G. Jackson, Washington’s Bilal Coulibaly and Houston’s Cam Whitmore, put together promising rookie seasons while displaying skills they didn’t consistently showcase in their pre-draft seasons.”
Playing for the Ignite, Buzelis was a five-star recruit coming out of High School, and decided to skip the NCAA path to the NBA. While Buzelis’ professional experience at 19 years old could help him in year one, Ignite prospects’ transition to the big league has seen mixed results.
In his lone season with the Ignite, Buzelis appeared in 26 games, averaging 32 minutes of playing time. During that run, he put up 14 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. Taking 3.4 threes per game, Buzelis averaged just 27 percent from beyond the arc.
On the glass, he was productive with seven rebounds per game. He also averaged two assists, one steal, and two blocks per game.
Buzelis carries some defensive intrigue entering the draft, but his shooting is something that remains a question mark after his run in the G League. Detroit needs reliable shooters around Cade Cunningham, who continues growing as a playmaker. If they are confident in Buzelis’ ability to grow his shot in the short-term, he could be a solid addition next month.