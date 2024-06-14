Detroit Pistons Legend Compares Cade Cunningham to NBA All-Stars
Along with making improvements to the roster via trades or free agency, the Detroit Pistons have an important decision to make regarding a key player. As his contract approaches its final season, Cade Cunningham is eligible to sign an extension off his rookie deal.
Based on recent reporting, the Pistons are looking to keep the former No. 1 pick around long term. News surfaced last week that the organization plans to offer him a max contract.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Rasheed Wallace shared his thoughts on Cunningham. He is a fan of the guard's play, and compared him to a pair of rising young stars. With his size and playmaking ability, Wallace feels Cunningham's style is comparable to that of Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.
"I really like him because he's a big point," Wallace said. "As we always say about Scottie [Pippen] and like Ant Edwards, Luka a whole lot of other forwards. He's a point forward...As an advancing young player, he's picking up his game."
Despite missing most of last season due to injury, Cunningham put together a stong campaign for the Pistons in 2024. Along with playing in 62 games, he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Things might not have gone as planned for Detroit, but Cunningham's continued development was a major bright spot.
It might not be to the same degree, but Cunningham could be compared to Doncic in a sense. Both are jumbo-sized point guards who are capable of doing a little bit of everything. Doncic is more at the superstar level now, but Cunningham is progressing towards being a high-level guard himself.
Seeing that he is the most promising prospect of their young core right now, the Pistons would be smart to give Cunningham a max extension. Though pricy, it's the cost of doing business in the NBA.