Detroit Pistons Legend Reacts to Boston Celtics Winning NBA Finals
Since retiring as a player, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has had many different jobs in and around basketball. These days, he is most known for his work as an analyst. With the 2024 season officially coming to a close Monday night, Thomas ended up giving the champions their flowers.
Despite many people picking the Dallas Mavericks to come out on top, the Boston Celtics managed to add an 18th championship to the franchise's history. Led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, they took down Luka Doncic and company in just five games. The Celtics closed out the series in dominant fashion, winning Game 5 by nearly 20 points.
As the celebrations began for Boston, Thomas made a series of posts on X to congratulate the Celtics. The first thing he put up was just a congratulatory message for the entire team.
After that, the Pistons legend singled out Jaylen Brown. He has long been a fan of the All-Star forward, and was happy to see him take home Finals MVP honors.
Lastly, Thomas gave out a shout out to the Celtics' duo. After years of making the postseason and coming up short, Tatum and Brown finally were able to deliver the franchise a championship.
Given his history with the franchise, it might not have been easy for Thomas to give the Celtics their flowers. During his playing days, Boston was one of Detroit's biggest rivals. Thomas and the "Bad Boys" battled Larry Bird and company on multiple occasions, eventually getting the upper hand by the end of the 1980s. Nontheless, the Hall of Fame guard did his job helping shine a light on the next generation.