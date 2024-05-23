Detroit Pistons Make Final Decision on Front Office Opening
Following the regular season, the Detroit Pistons announced that they'd be making an addition to their front office. Alongside GM Troy Weaver, ownership planned to hire someone to fill the role of President of Basketball Operations.
Over the past few weeks, the Pistons have interviewed numerous candidates for this open position. On Thursday evening, a final decision was made. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Trajan Langdon will be joining Detroit's front office.
Langdon is a former NBA player, having a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1999 to 2002. After that, he spent nearly a decade playing professionally overseas.
Upon retirement, Langdon has held numerous positions around the league. He first broke in with the San Antonio Spurs as a scout. Langdon then moved into a front office position in 2016, serving as an assistant manager for the Brooklyn Nets. Before joining the Pistons, Langdon spent the past five years as the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Seeing the talented roster the Pelicans have built in recent years, Langdon has a track record of success in the front office. This is likely why the Pistons targeted him, as they are looking to take a step forward with their young core.
This offseason, Langdon has a chance to make drastic changes with the Pistons' roster. They've set themselves up nicely to be a major player in both free agency and the trade market. Along with having the fifth pick in this year's draft, Detroit also has around $60 million in cap space.
Armed already with young talents like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Langdon will now aid the Pistons in their quest to being competitive in the Eastern Conference.