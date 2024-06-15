Detroit Pistons Make Key Addition to Monty Williams' Coaching Staff
Along with shaking up the front office, the Detroit Pistons are making new additions to their coaching staff as well. Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Fred Vinson will now be serving as an assistant coach under Monty Williams moving forward.
Vinson enjoyed a long professional career, though most of it was done overseas. He had a very brief run in the NBA after going undrafted in 1994, playing in 13 total games for the Atlanta Hawks and Seattle SuperSonics.
After his playing days ended in 2007, Vinson quickly transitioned into coaching. From 2008 to 2010, he served as an assistant coach on the LA Clippers. Since then, he's been employed by the New Orleans Pelicans.
As a player, one of Vinson's best weapons was his outside shot. Like Woj mentioned, he skills as a development coach in that area are held in high regard.
With his expertise being in shooting, it makes sense why the Pistons went out and hired Vinson to work under Williams. Multiple players on the roster could benefit from a coach who can help them improve in that area.
One of the first players that comes to mind is Ausar Thompson. During his rookie season, he showcased his versatily on a nightly basis. However, the one weakpoint in his game is three-point shooting. If he can develop in this area, he could become an even more intriguing prospect for Detroit as a connector-type piece.
Cade Cunningham is another member of the Pistons who could benefit from a expert shooting coach. Adding that third level to his scoring arsenal would make him even tougher to defend. More importantly, it could open up his mid-range game, an area where he thrives at.