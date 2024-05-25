Detroit Pistons Prospect Makes Bold Choice Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Next month, the Detroit Pistons are set to select fifth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. At the moment, it’s not totally clear which position the Pistons will prioritize, but if they were taking a serious look at University of Connecticut guard Stephon Castle, they might be encouraged to look in a different direction.
Entering the NBA Draft with plans to land in a situation where he’ll start from day one, Castle has reportedly made it clear he will only work out for teams under one condition: They can’t have a starting point guard in the picture already.
According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Castle views himself as an NBA point guard rather than a “complementary wing option.”
For a team like the Pistons, they are unlikely to gain interest from Castle, considering they have a starting point guard in Cade Cunningham.
Coming off of a 14-win season, a Pistons selection at fifth-overall could realistically land some significant minutes during their rookie effort. If Castle were to make an exception for Detroit, they are a team that could get him minutes off the bat.
During his freshman season at UCONN, Castle started in 30 of the 34 games he appeared in. He averaged 32 minutes on the court, and drained 47 percent of his shots while producing 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game.
At the end of the day, Detroit could bring on Castle whether he participates in pre-draft activities with the team or not. However, recent reports have hinted one of the teams in front of the Pistons has Castle high on their draft board.
The San Antonio Spurs, a team in need of a point guard, are expected to consider Castle with one of their first-round picks. The Spurs would go on the clock right before the Pistons for their first selection.
Even if the Spurs pass on Castle that high, the Pistons could go in several different directions with their pick. As a team that’s in need of a front court addition, the Pistons might choose to take a talented forward on the board. They could also move off the pick with a trade.
Detroit will have plenty of options next month, and Castle should be considered. However, it seems he won’t be open to giving them much more than what they’ve seen leading up to the NBA Draft Combine.